Meier has recorded a goal and an assist through his first 13 NHL games.

The 2015 first-rounder received a career-high 16:25 of ice time in his last game Saturday against the Blues, but he hasn't done much by way of offensive production yet. Meier has managed to throw 36 shots on goal and dish out 36 hits, however, so it'll be interesting to see what the 19-year-old can do as he gets better acclimated to the rigors of the NHL.