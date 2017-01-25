Hertl (knee) is on track to return Thursday night for a home game against the Oilers, the San Jose Mercury News reports.

According to the NHL's official media site, Hertl has been activated from long-term injured reserve, which is the clear indication that he's ready to rock after missing the past 31 contests. Team Teal managed to win 21 games without the versatile scoring forward, so it'll be interesting to see what coach Peter DeBoer has in mind in terms of Hertl's line assignment. In 17 games prior to the injury this season, he added nine points (four goals, five assists) along with a neutral plus-minus rating and a pair of power-play points. He makes for an intriguing pickup off the waiver wire in deeper formats, so check that list to see if he's there.