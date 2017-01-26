Hertl is in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Oilers, per coach Peter DeBoer.

If there were still any doubt that Hertl wouldn't suit up after a 31-game absence, doubt no more. The 23-year-old is projected to center the Sharks' third line with Kevin Labanc and Joel Ward on his wings.

