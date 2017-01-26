Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Back in lineup Thursday
Hertl is in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Oilers, per coach Peter DeBoer.
If there were still any doubt that Hertl wouldn't suit up after a 31-game absence, doubt no more. The 23-year-old is projected to center the Sharks' third line with Kevin Labanc and Joel Ward on his wings.
