Sharks' Tomas Hertl: First multi-point effort since return
Hertl notched two assists and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Boston.
He also easily led all Sharks forwards in ice time with 18:42, which is actually lower than Hertl's usage from the prior two games (19:33 and 20:31). Indeed, the young Czech has seen his role increase dramatically lately even though this was only his sixth game back from a lengthy IR stint due to a knee injury. Thanks mostly to the injury, his season line doesn't look too good, so there's a chance you can scoop Hertl up below market value in some leagues.
More News
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Activated from IR, likely back Thursday•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Missing Sharks' next two games•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Moving closer to return•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Hoping to take contact soon•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Return date remains uncertain•