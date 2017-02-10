Hertl notched two assists and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Boston.

He also easily led all Sharks forwards in ice time with 18:42, which is actually lower than Hertl's usage from the prior two games (19:33 and 20:31). Indeed, the young Czech has seen his role increase dramatically lately even though this was only his sixth game back from a lengthy IR stint due to a knee injury. Thanks mostly to the injury, his season line doesn't look too good, so there's a chance you can scoop Hertl up below market value in some leagues.