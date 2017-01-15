Hertl (knee) is not ruling out the possibility of taking contact drills later this week, Curtis Pashelka of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

It's been nearly two months since Hertl last played, and the Sharks are starting to slip in the Pacific Division standings, having lost the past two games while the teams ahead of them -- Edmonton and first-place Anaheim -- are each on winning streaks. Still, we wouldn't expect Team Teal to rush the burgeoning winger back into the lineup.