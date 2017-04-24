Hertl was dealing with a broken foot at the end of the season, Curtis Pashelka of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Despite the injury, Hertl played over two minutes of extra ice time per game in the playoffs above his 17:13 average during the regular season. 2016-17 will likely be looked upon with disappointment from the 23-year-old as he was only able to suit up in 49 contests which resulted in a significant drop in production -- just 22 points compared to 46 in 2015-16. The team did not indicate that this ailment would affect the winger's status for next year, so look for him to be back to 100 percent for training camp.