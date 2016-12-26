Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Return date remains uncertain
Hertl (knee) still has no timetable for his return, CSN Bay Area reports.
Hertl reportedly has been working out as part of his rehab, but beyond that, the Sharks are being mum on the winger's status. He remains on injured reserve while Kevin Labanc -- who has six goals on 30 shots -- is working efficiently on the second line in his absence.
More News
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Still on IR•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Not ready to return•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Heads to San Jose for MRI•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Rolls up two helpers in losing effort•
-
Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Finds net twice in win over Jackets•