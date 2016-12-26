Hertl (knee) still has no timetable for his return, CSN Bay Area reports.

Hertl reportedly has been working out as part of his rehab, but beyond that, the Sharks are being mum on the winger's status. He remains on injured reserve while Kevin Labanc -- who has six goals on 30 shots -- is working efficiently on the second line in his absence.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola