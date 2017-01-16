Wingels has just seven points while averaging 9:59 of ice time -- a career low -- through 32 games this season.

It's been a down year pretty much across the board for the 28-year-old, but especially so in the physicality department; after racking up 200-plus hits in each of the last three seasons, Wingels has just 57 in 2016-17. That equates to 146 over a full campaign, so those that grabbed him in deeper settings hoping for a pile of hits and some occasional scoring (he once put up 38 points) have undoubtedly been disappointed with his output.

