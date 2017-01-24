Stortini was traded to San Jose from Ottawa, along with Buddy Robinson and a 2017 seventh round draft pick in exchange for Tommy Wingels.

Stortini last player in an NHL contest during the 2011-12 season with his last major contributions coming during the 2009-10 campaign in which he played in 77 games, recording 13 points along the way. Given the Sharks depth on the wings, it seems unlikely the 31-year-old will be called up any time soon, barring unforeseen circumstances.