Stanislav Galiev: Heading home to Russia
Galiev agreed to terms on a two-year contract with KHL Ak Bars on Friday.
After failing to crack the 23-man roster for the Capitals this past season, Galiev will join the KHL. Despite hailing from Russia, the 25-year-old has never played for any European-based club aside from national junior teams. Instead, the winger came up through the QMJHL with the Saint John Sea Dogs before getting selected in the third round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. Galiev put up a solid 40 points in 56 outings for AHL Hershey last season, so don't be surprised to see him get another look from an NHL club down the road.
More News
-
Capitals' Stanislav Galiev: Caps waive four players•
-
Capitals' Stanislav Galiev: Likely to draw into lineup Friday•
-
Capitals' Stanislav Galiev: Plays on top line Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Stanislav Galiev: Draws into lineup Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Stanislav Galiev: Will play Saturday•
-
Capitals' Stanislav Galiev: Recalled to NHL•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...