Galiev agreed to terms on a two-year contract with KHL Ak Bars on Friday.

After failing to crack the 23-man roster for the Capitals this past season, Galiev will join the KHL. Despite hailing from Russia, the 25-year-old has never played for any European-based club aside from national junior teams. Instead, the winger came up through the QMJHL with the Saint John Sea Dogs before getting selected in the third round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. Galiev put up a solid 40 points in 56 outings for AHL Hershey last season, so don't be surprised to see him get another look from an NHL club down the road.

