Cracknell scored on his lone shot in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.

That's Cracknell's first goal in eight games. He's been difficult to trust this season, with multiple long slumps and little production in general. His ice time has been limited and he's posted just five goals and seven points in 39 games. Even if opportunities arise, he doesn't project to be the player climbing the depth chart.

