Stars' Adam Cracknell: Snaps slump
Cracknell scored on his lone shot in Tuesday's win over the Rangers.
That's Cracknell's first goal in eight games. He's been difficult to trust this season, with multiple long slumps and little production in general. His ice time has been limited and he's posted just five goals and seven points in 39 games. Even if opportunities arise, he doesn't project to be the player climbing the depth chart.
More News
-
Stars' Adam Cracknell: Slump drags on•
-
Stars' Adam Cracknell: Two points in opener•
-
Stars' Adam Cracknell: Sign one-year deal with Stars•
-
Oilers' Adam Cracknell: Plucked off waivers from Vancouver•
-
Canucks' Adam Cracknell: Assists on two in win•
-
Canucks' Adam Cracknell: Scores in Monday's loss•