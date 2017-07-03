Stars' Alexander Radulov: Heading for Texas
Radulov signed a five-year contract with the Stars on Monday worth an average annual value of $6.25 million, Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Radulov adds an instant boost to the Stars offense as he will likely suit up on the top line with Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn. After returning from the KHL, the 30-year-old put up an impressive 18-goal, 36-assist season with the Canadiens. The former 15th overall pick almost certainly log time on the power play where he averaged 2:51 of ice time last season and recorded 16 points with the man advantage.
