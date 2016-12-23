Stars' Antoine Roussel: Doubtful against Kings
Roussel's (undisclosed) status for Friday's matchup has been downgraded to doubtful.
This news should come as little surprise considering Roussel missed the game-day skate. With a three-game holiday break right around the corner, it appears coach Lindy Ruff will opt to wait until the 27-year-old is 100 percent, rather than rush him back into the lineup. If, as expected, the winger is unable to give it a go, the Stars will likely roll out seven defensemen against Los Angeles.
