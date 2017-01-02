Roussel (upper body) was a full participant in Monday's practice, Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News reports.

While Roussel remains on injured reserve, this is certainly a step in the right direction. If the winger continues to make progress, it is certainly conceivable that he will be cleared in time for Wednesday meeting with Montreal. With injuries still hampering the Stars, getting back the 27-year-old would certainly be a boon on offense.