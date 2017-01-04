Roussel (upper body) will take part in warm-ups Wednesday before a decision is made on his availability against Montreal.

Roussel, who has missed the Stars' previous four outings, remains on injured reserve and will need to be activated in order to suit up. If he responds well to pregame, the winger would likely bump Adam Cracknell or Devin Shore from the lineup. Given his extended absence, coach Lindy Ruff may ease him back into action, rather than slotting him onto the power play where he has averaged 1:33 of ice time per night this year.