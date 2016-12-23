Roussel (undisclosed) did not participate in an optional skate Friday morning, Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Roussel is said to be dealing with a minor injury of some kind, and while it would've been nice to see him back on the ice ahead of the evening's contest against the Kings, the winger hasn't been ruled out for that home tilt. There is low-end fantasy value with the winger, as he's currently in a top-six role and averaging a half-point per match.