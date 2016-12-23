Stars' Antoine Roussel: Misses optional skate
Roussel (undisclosed) did not participate in an optional skate Friday morning, Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Roussel is said to be dealing with a minor injury of some kind, and while it would've been nice to see him back on the ice ahead of the evening's contest against the Kings, the winger hasn't been ruled out for that home tilt. There is low-end fantasy value with the winger, as he's currently in a top-six role and averaging a half-point per match.
More News
-
Stars' Antoine Roussel: Sustains upper-body injury•
-
Stars' Antoine Roussel: Doubtful against Kings•
-
Stars' Antoine Roussel: Questionable for Friday's contest•
-
Stars' Antoine Roussel: Ends six-game drought•
-
Stars' Antoine Roussel: Bangs out two more points Sunday•
-
Stars' Antoine Roussel: Fills stat sheet•