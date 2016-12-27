Roussel (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, the Dallas Morning News reports, adding that the move is retroactive to Dec. 20.

Jason Dickinson was recalled from AHL Texas in a corresponding move. Given that Roussel's placement on IR was made retroactively and dates a week, he'll be eligible to return Thursday for a home tilt with the Avalanche. However, the question is whether he will be fit to play in that contest.