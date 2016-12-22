Roussel (undisclosed) is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Kings.

Roussel reportedly left Wednesday's practice with a "non-serious" injury, but he wasn't able to participate in Thursday's practice session, leaving his status for Friday's contest up in the air. Defenseman Jamie Oleksiak skated as a forward during Thursday's practice, and he could fill in up front if Roussel is unable to go against LA.

