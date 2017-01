Roussel (upper body) is in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Canadiens, Mark Stepneski of NHL.com reports.

Roussel was a game-time decision after missing the last four games with an upper-body ailment but it is now known that he'll return to action in the home matchup on a fourth line with Cody Eakin and Patrick Eaves. Prior to going down, the 27-year-old left winger picked up a goal and three assists in his last seven games.