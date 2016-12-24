Stars' Antoine Roussel: Sustains upper-body injury
Roussel's ailment has been classified as an upper-body injury.
We now have a little more clarity on what has been bothering Roussel, but unfortunately we don't have a clearer timeline for his return just yet. He'll have four days to get healthy before the Kings travel to Arizona to face the Coyotes, so expect an update on his status prior to then.
