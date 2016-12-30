Stars' Antti Niemi: Allows one in relief
Niemi faced just five shots in a win over Colorado Thursday. He entered the game with 15:04 left in the game when Antti Niemi was injured.
It was a tough position to be thrown into and though an .800 save percentage looks grim, Niemi played fine. His .910 save percentage on the season isn't outstanding by any stretch, but, compared to last season, he's been more consistent. He's not often the best option on any given night, but he hasn't been a disaster.
