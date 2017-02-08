Niemi allowed three goals on 34 shots in a 3-1 loss Tuesday to Toronto.

It was just Niemi's third start since Jan. 17, a span of nine games. He was terrible in getting pulled his last time out against Buffalo (two goals on five shots), and is stuck on just 10 wins in 28 appearances to go with an ugly 3.20 GAA and equally lackluster .901 save percentage. Fellow Finnish netminder Kari Lehtonen hasn't been much between with marks of 2.89 and .902 -- as well as 11 wins in 36 outings -- so there appears to be no end in sight to the goalie carousel in Big D in the season's final two months.