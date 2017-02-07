Stars' Antti Niemi: Between pipes in Toronto
Niemi will defend the net for Tuesday's road game against the Maple Leafs.
To say Niemi's play has been bad recently would be something of an understatement -- over his last three starts, he's allowed 11 goals on 36 shots for a horrific .694 save percentage over that span. He was pulled from the goal in all three of those starts. It's difficult to recommend the 33-year-old as a fantasy starter, especially against a Toronto team that ranks sixth in the league with 3.12 goals per game.
More News
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: Pulled after just one period•
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: Confirmed to start Thursday•
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: Wins despite allowing six goals, getting yanked•
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: Looks to bounce back Tuesday•
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: Pulled early after disastrous start•