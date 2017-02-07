Niemi will defend the net for Tuesday's road game against the Maple Leafs.

To say Niemi's play has been bad recently would be something of an understatement -- over his last three starts, he's allowed 11 goals on 36 shots for a horrific .694 save percentage over that span. He was pulled from the goal in all three of those starts. It's difficult to recommend the 33-year-old as a fantasy starter, especially against a Toronto team that ranks sixth in the league with 3.12 goals per game.