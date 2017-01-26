As expected, Niemi will tend twine as Thursday's home starter versus the Sabres, NHL.com reports.

Nemo desperately needs to find his game, as he was pulled from each of his last two starts before ceding the net to Kari Lehtonen for the whole duration of the following three contests. The Finn will bring a lowly .902 save percentage into this next match, which is the lowest rate of his career in which he's made more than 20 starts. We'd be skittish about starting him against the Sabres, as they have shown tremendous resolve by ratting off three consecutive wins in overtime and netting 11 goals in that span.