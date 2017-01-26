Niemi is expected to start Thursday against Buffalo, Mark Stepneski of NHL.com reports.

Niemi's last couple starts have not gone well. He was pulled on Jan. 14 against the Wild after allowing three goals on three shots, then he allowed six goals on 28 shots against the Rangers. Meanwhile, Buffalo's offense is starting to wake up, so he's not an alluring play in this matchup.

