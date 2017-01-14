Stars' Antti Niemi: Has date with surging Wild on Saturday
Niemi was named the starting home goalie for Saturday's game against the Wild, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.
This will be the third consecutive start for Niemi, who has a winning record of 9-7-4, despite peripheral numbers that leave a lot to be desired -- 2.84 GAA and .912 save mark in 24 games. Anything can happen in the game of hockey, but we'd think twice about starting him in this contest, as the Wild are coming off a seven-goal explosion at the expense of stud Habs goalie Carey Price on Thursday.
