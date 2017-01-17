Niemi will guard the blue paint in Tuesday's road matchup with the Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Niemi delivered his most atrocious performance of the season his last time out, allowing goals on all three shots he faced before being pulled in a loss to the Wild on Saturday. Fresh off a day off, the 33-year-old netminder will look for a bounce-back showing against a Rangers offense that's averaging 3.41 goals per contest, second in the NHL.