Niemi will patrol the blue paint Thursday as the home starter against the Red Wings, NHL.com reports.

Niemi has settled into a groove after a New Year's Eve thrashing from the Panthers -- he allowed three goals on 20 shots and failed to make it past the first period in that contest -- but the Finn still took a pair of losses in spite of a skinny 1.74 GAA over his last three outings. Niemi has yet to record a shutout this season, though opportunity knocks in his next outing as the Red Wings rank 24th on offense and their power play is the worst in the NHL.