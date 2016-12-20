Niemi was first off the ice in morning skate Tuesday, and thus is slated to be the home starter against the Blues for the evening's contest.

Niemi was able to put an end to the Flyers' 10-game winning streak in his last start Saturday, stopping 31 of 32 shots in the process. In this next one, he gets a St. Louis team that ranks 12th in goals per game (2.79) and eighth on man advantage, converting 21.7 of its chances.