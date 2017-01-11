Stars' Antti Niemi: Plays well despite loss
Niemi turned aside 36 of 38 shots but it wasn't enough in a 2-0 loss to the Ducks on Tuesday.
The Finnish netminder did all he could but John Gibson was perfect at the other end of the ice, preventing him from earning his ninth win of the season. Niemi has a bit of work to do to bring his 2.88 GAA and .910 save percentage up to his career marks of 2.45 and .914, which won't be easy given his inconsistency and the fact he continues to share the crease with Kari Lehtonen.
