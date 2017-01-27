Niemi allowed two goals on five shots in the first period before getting pulled Thursday against Buffalo.

Niemi registered a win in his previous start but allowed six goals on just 28 shots, and backed up Kari Lehtonen for the next three games before getting another chance against Buffalo. It may be tough to imagine, but Niemi's been even worse this season with an ugly 3.20 GAA and .900 save percentage, both of which are the worst totals of his career. He's under contract for one more year with the Stars, but it's tough to see how many more of his poor starts they can stomach. Neither Dallas goalie is particularly reliable, but Lehtonen has usually been the better option this season. Niemi is a dicey play even against weak teams, so he only has value for fantasy owners who need a handcuff for Lehtonen.