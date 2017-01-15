Niemi did not last long in Saturday's start against the Wild, as he was pulled after allowing three goals on the first three shots he faced.

Niemi entered the game 8-3-2 at home this season, but he clearly did not have it against the high-octane Minnesota offense. If head coach Lindy Ruff turns back to Niemi for Monday's game in Buffalo, a bounce back is possible. After that, the schedule isn't terribly favorable, including another home game against Minnesota looming Jan. 24.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola