Niemi did not last long in Saturday's start against the Wild, as he was pulled after allowing three goals on the first three shots he faced.

Niemi entered the game 8-3-2 at home this season, but he clearly did not have it against the high-octane Minnesota offense. If head coach Lindy Ruff turns back to Niemi for Monday's game in Buffalo, a bounce back is possible. After that, the schedule isn't terribly favorable, including another home game against Minnesota looming Jan. 24.