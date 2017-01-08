Niemi allowed one goal on eight shots in a 4-3 loss to the Blues on Saturday.

The 33-year-old came on during the second period to replace Kari Lehtonen, who yielded three goals on 14 shots. Niemi fared no better with his small sample size of shot attempts, and because Dallas tied the game after Niemi came in, the Finnish netminder was actually saddled with the loss. Niemi is now 7-6-4 with a 2.96 GAA and .907 save percentage.