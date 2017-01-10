Niemi will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Ducks, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Niemi has struggled lately, registering a 1-2-1 record while posting an ugly 3.45 GAA and .857 save percentage over his last five appearances. The veteran netminder will look to get back on track in a tough road matchup with a Ducks team that's averaging 2.95 goals per game at home this season, 12th in the NHL.