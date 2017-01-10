Stars' Antti Niemi: Starting Tuesday in Anaheim
Niemi will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Ducks, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
Niemi has struggled lately, registering a 1-2-1 record while posting an ugly 3.45 GAA and .857 save percentage over his last five appearances. The veteran netminder will look to get back on track in a tough road matchup with a Ducks team that's averaging 2.95 goals per game at home this season, 12th in the NHL.
More News
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: Replaces Lehtonen and takes loss versus Blues•
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: Tending twine Saturday against Florida•
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: Allows one in relief•
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: Yields three goals in loss to St. Louis•
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: On track to start Tuesday•
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: Stymies Flyers in matinee•