Niemi will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Ducks, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Niemi has struggled lately, registering a 1-2-1 record while posting an ugly 3.45 GAA and .857 save percentage over his last five appearances. The veteran netminder will look to get back on track in a tough road matchup with a Ducks team that's averaging 2.95 goals per game at home this season, 12th in the NHL.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola