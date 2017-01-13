Niemi held the Red Wings to two goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win.

Niemi was beaten twice in the first, but made up for it with a spectacular 16-save final frame to preserve the victory. He has now started consecutive games while posting a robust .944 save percentage with four goals allowed on 71 shots in that span. With struggling countryman Kari Lehtonen allowing 11 goals in his past three appearances, Niemi could earn a larger share of the work in the second half.