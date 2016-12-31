Stars' Antti Niemi: Tending twine Saturday against Florida
Niemi will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Panthers.
Niemi has been solid in the month of December, posting a 2-2-1 record while maintaining a .920 save percentage over six appearances. The 33-year-old backstop will look to pick up his eighth win of the campaign in a favorable home matchup with a slumping Panthers team that has lost four consecutive games.
