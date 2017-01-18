Niemi gave up six goals on 28 shots and was pulled Tuesday, but he still got credited with the win in a 7-6 victory over the Rangers.

This wasn't exactly a promising performance for Niemi on the heels of this weekend's zero-save performance against Minnesota. The Finnish veteran gave up a goal just 27 seconds into this game, but was fortunate to be bailed out by his offense and backup goaltender. Coach Lindy Ruff gave him the hook after he let the Rangers close a 7-3 deficit to 7-6 in the third period, with Kari Lehtonen's perfect relief work (12 saves) securing Niemi's win. With his GAA now up to a gross 3.16 and his save mark down to .902, Niemi's having his worst NHL season; as it has been all year, the main point in his favor is that Lehtonen's numbers are nearly equally awful.