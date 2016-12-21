Niemi allowed three goals on 22 shots in an overtime defeat against the Blues on Tuesday.

This will pretty much end all the good feelings owners had about Niemi over the last week. He entered this contest with a .959 save percentage in his last three games, a mini hot streak that began after the Stars benched the Finn for 12 days. The one thing you could say about the veteran's season was that he'd been surprisingly hard to beat at home, but that certainly wasn't the case Tuesday.