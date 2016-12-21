Stars' Antti Niemi: Yields three goals in loss to St. Louis
Niemi allowed three goals on 22 shots in an overtime defeat against the Blues on Tuesday.
This will pretty much end all the good feelings owners had about Niemi over the last week. He entered this contest with a .959 save percentage in his last three games, a mini hot streak that began after the Stars benched the Finn for 12 days. The one thing you could say about the veteran's season was that he'd been surprisingly hard to beat at home, but that certainly wasn't the case Tuesday.
More News
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: On track to start Tuesday•
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: Stymies Flyers in matinee•
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: In goal for Saturday's matinee•
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: Allows just one goal in loss to Rangers•
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: Looking for strong start Thursday•
-
Stars' Antti Niemi: Holds down fort against Ducks•