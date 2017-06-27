Stars' Ben Bishop: Is now one of only two Dallas goaltenders

The Stars bought out goaltender Antti Niemi on Tuesday, leaving Bishop as the starter and just one backup behind him.

Having both Kari Lehtonen and Niemi on the roster wouldn't have affected Bishop's starter status. However, having three goaltenders often creates confusion and problems in unexpected ways. Bishop will thus avoid any potential issues that might have arisen, as he's the team's clear No. 1, with Lehtonen occupying a backup role.

