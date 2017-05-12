Stars' Ben Bishop: Locks in six-year deal with Dallas

Bishop agreed to a six-year, $29.5 million contract with the Stars on Friday, the Dallas Morning News reports.

After spending his first four seasons adjusting to the NHL with the Blues and Senators, Bishop flourished in three and a half campaigns for the Lightning -- including a 131-64-20 record, 2.28 GAA and .921 save percentage -- before winding up in LA at this year's trade deadline as a rental player. A two-time Vezina Trophy finalist, Bishop shouldn't have much trouble unseating Kari Lehtonen as the No. 1 goalie in Dallas given the length and total value of the deal, and rumors are swirling that alternate goalie Antti Niemi will be bought of the final year of his contract valued at $4.5 million. Bishop should be a coveted commodity in fantasy drafts this fall, though he may only flirt with elite status unless GM Jim Nill can find a way to bolster a penalty kill that ranked 27th overall this season.

