Stars' Brent Regner: Heading to Big D
Regner inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Stars on Saturday.
Regner made his NHL debut with the Panthers in 2015-16 but was unable to crack their game-day lineup since -- spending all of last season with AHL Springfield. While with the Thunderbirds, the former fifth-round pick notched two goals and 11 helpers in 28 contests. If the blueliner makes an appearance for Dallas, it likely will be the result of injuries as he figures to begin the year in the minors.
