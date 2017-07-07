Ritchie inked a two-year, $3.5 million contract to remain with the Stars on Thursday, Craig Hagerman of The Score reports.

The former second-round selection chipped in 24 points (16 G, 8 A) over 78 games in his first full season up with the Stars in 2016-17. Ritchie entered the offseason as a restricted free agent, but the Stars will hang onto him for at least another two years. He'll continue to add depth on the wing in Dallas, but Alexander Radulov, Devin Shore, and Jason Spezza are all higher in the pecking order on the right side.

