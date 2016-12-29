Eakin (suspension) can return to the lineup against Colorado on Thursday after serving out his four-game ban.

Given the number of injuries in Dallas, Eakin figures to return to the lineup right away. It has been a difficult 2016-17 campaign for the center, as he has been on the ice for just 14 games due to injuries and the suspension. Even when he has played, the 25-year-old has not produced at his usual level, recording just one helper, 17 PIM and a minus-7 rating. Unless he can turn it around quickly, it's doubtful Eakin will register a fourth consecutive season with 35-plus points.