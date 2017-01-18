Eakin potted his first goal of the year, complementing it with an assist and seven PIM in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Rangers.

The 25-year-old winger got to skate with Jamie Benn and Patrick Eaves, and he responded with a Gordie Howe hat trick -- a goal, an assist and a fight (albeit one that saw him get pretty well mangled by Chris Kreider). That doubled his 2016-17 point total in one night, as he'd managed just two assists over his prior 23 contests. He's really tormented the Blueshirts, as Eakin ran over Henrik Lundqvist the last time these teams met, and he ran the Swedish netminder out of this game by scoring the Stars' seventh goal late in the second period. Unfortunately for his fantasy owners, the Stars and Rangers don't meet too often.