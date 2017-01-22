Hamhuis picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss against the Capitals.

The helper ended an 11-game scoreless drought dating back to Dec. 27, and he added three blocked shots and two hits. Hamhuis is on track for just 16 points this season, but he is still valuable to fantasy owners in deeper pools for his blocked shots (60) and hits (55).

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola