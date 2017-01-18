Shore had an assist and three shots in Tuesday's high-scoring win over the Rangers.

After posting just one goal and no assists through a 10-game stretch in December, Shore is starting to find a rhythm. Over the last six games, he's contributed a goal and four assists. He is averaging just a shot per game in that stretch, but the points are coming and that's encouraging.

