Shore scored a goal and added an assist on an empty-net tally during Monday's win over Los Angeles.

It's been an admirable rookie campaign for Shore, but after posting six points -- just one goal -- through his first six games of the year, he has only six goals and four assists through the past 35 games. Those numbers don't play in the vast majority of fantasy formats. At best, he's a low-priced flier in daily contests and a name to watch in deep seasonal leagues.