Lindell signed a two-year $4.4 million extension Monday with the Stars.

Lindell appeared in 73 games for the Stars in his rookie season, recording six goals and 18 total points in that time, and given that he was protected by Dallas for the expansion draft, the team sees the defenseman as a key piece to the team's future. Look for the 23-year-old to take on a larger role in the 2017-18 season after an impressive rookie campaign.

