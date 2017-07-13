Stars' Gemel Smith: Commands one-year, two-way extension
Smith was re-signed by the Stars on Tuesday; he earned a one-year, two-way contract renewal.
Developing players shoot for one-way contracts for the obvious pay increase and more stability at the highest level, but Smith's two-way deal will make it easy for the Stars to teeter him between the organization's ranks. The Ontario native posted a career-high 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 53 games with AHL Texas last season, and he produced rather efficiently with the parent club as evidenced by .35 points per game over 17 NHL appearances -- and just 13:35 of ice time.
