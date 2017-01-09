Stars' Jamie Benn: Could return Tuesday

Benn (foot) will test his injury at morning skate Tuesday before determining his status for the evening's contest against the Ducks, Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Benn was expected to miss both games Monday and Tuesday due to the injury, but appears to have made enough progress to be in consideration for the second contest of the team's back-to-back set. The team should update the star forward's status again following the morning skate, but the return of a skater with 34 points in 38 games would be a big boost to a team that's lost each of the first two games in his absence.